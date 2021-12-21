Temporary operation of Latsia Vaccination Centre only for scheduled appointments

The Ministry of Health informs the public that as of Wednesday, December 22nd, the Vaccination Centre at the Latsia Health Centre will operate on the following basis:

Only after having scheduled an appointment via the Vaccination Portal for a third dose vaccination with the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Walk-in only for a scheduled vaccination with the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, provided that the first dose was administered at the Latsia Health Centre.

Vaccinations for children.

This temporary mode of operation aims at the decongestion of the Centre for the Protection of Maternity and Welfare of Children at the Latsia Health Centre, in order to offer a smoother service for the vaccination of children aged 5-11.

Individuals who want to be vaccinated via the walk-in will be able to do so at the State Exhibition Vaccinantion Centre.