Temperatures to rise over the weekend, along with dust concentrations

As temperatures are expected to peak over the weekend high dust concentrations are also on the forecast, according to the Mediterranean island’s Met Office.

The forecast is for thin concentrations of dust on Thursday and Friday and with a slight increase in temperatures.

These will rise on Thursday to 26 C inland, 23 C to 24 C in coastal areas and 12 C in the mountains. Friday’s temperatures are expected to be about the same.

But come Saturday and Sunday, the forecast is for sun and areas of high clouds along with very warm conditions.

Temperatures are set to rise inland to 28 C on Saturday and 30 C on Sunday during which mountainous areas will record a high of 17 C.