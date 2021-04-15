NewsLocalTemperatures to rise over the weekend, along with dust concentrations

Temperatures to rise over the weekend, along with dust concentrations

As temperatures are expected to peak over the weekend high dust concentrations are also on the forecast, according to the Mediterranean island’s Met Office.

The forecast is for thin concentrations of dust on Thursday and Friday and with a slight increase in temperatures.

These will rise on Thursday to 26 C inland, 23 C to 24 C in coastal areas and 12 C in the mountains. Friday’s temperatures are expected to be about the same.

But come Saturday and Sunday, the forecast is for sun and areas of high clouds along with very warm conditions.

Temperatures are set to rise inland to 28 C on Saturday and 30 C on Sunday during which mountainous areas will record a high of 17 C.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMagic mushroom compound at least as good as antidepressant in UK study
Next articlePortal for Covid-19 vaccine slots for people aged 61 to 63 crashes within minutes-UPDATED

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros