Temperatures to hit forty on August 15

Temperatures to once again hit forty degrees on Saturday after today’s relatively low temperatures.

With the high temperatures expected on August 15, the Meteorological Services predicts additional humidity, a common phenomenon for the season which reduces the risk of fires, meteorologist Iasonas Christodoulou says.

However, a yellow alert is expected for Saturday due to the large number of people expected to visit the mountains.

Meanwhile, seasonal low pressure is still affecting the area and so on Wednesday the weather will be fine in the morning but from noon clouds will develop that may lead to isolated rains, without excluding isolated storms, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 38°C inland, to 31°C in the coast of Paphos, to 33°C in the other coasts, and to 30°C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday, in the afternoon clouds will be observed again in the mountains but no rain is expected. Temperatures will gradually rise slightly to an average 37–38°C.

On Friday the weather will remain fine and temperatures are expected to continue rising.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
