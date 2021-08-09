NewsLocalTemperatures below 40 C until Friday

Temperatures below 40 C until Friday

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature will remain below 40 C until Friday. However, even though cooler than the 43 C of last week, the temperature will be slightly above the average for the season.

By gavriella
