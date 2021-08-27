Temperature up to 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday

Cyprus’ Meteorology Department issued a now warning for extreme high temperature on Saturday.

The warning is valid from 12.30 until 16.00 local time.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 41 degrees Celsius Inland and around 33 degrees Celsius over Troodos’ highest peaks.

Cyprus` Forests Department has announced that a “red alert” warning for risk of fire will continue to be in effect on Saturday, urging the public to refrain from activities that may cause a fire and to cooperate with the authorities.

According to the announcement, whoever sees smoke or fire inside or near forests should contact the nearest Forest Station or call the Forestry Department at 1407 or the Fire Service at 112.

It notes that lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine and/or imprisonment, and that lighting