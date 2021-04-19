Temperature rose to 38 C today

According to the Meteorological Service, the temperatures today reached 38.6 C with high levels of dust. However, come Tuesday, the high levels of dust are set to subside and the temperature will be gradually reduced to 28 C.

Tonight the weather will remain mainly cloudy. Winds will blow south-westerly, 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be a bit rough. The temperature will be 17 C inland and in western and north coasts, 20 C in the south and eastern coasts and 16 C on the mountains.

Tomorrow sun and clouds will alternate. The winds will be western to north-westerly, 4 to 5 Beaufort and the sea a bit rough. The temperature will be 28 C inland, around 26 C in the south and eastern coasts and around 23 in western and north coasts, and 18 C on the mountains

On Wednesday the weather will be mainly fine with some clouds and on Thursday and Friday the weather will be fine.