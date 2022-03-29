NewsLocalTemperature on the rise, but also fine dust in the air

Temperature on the rise, but also fine dust in the air

Dust
Dust

As the temperature in Cyprus will be on the rise in the next three days fine dust is also on the forecast, the Meteorological Service said on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be cloudy and with possible isolated light showers in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to rise to 21 C inland and coastal areas.

No showers are on the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and the temperature will be gradually rising. But some cloud is on the cards along with fine dust in the air.

Moreover, the temperature on Friday is expected to rise to above the average for the season’s level. Specifically it will rise to 27 C inland and in coastal areas.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCraft Distillery Tour on April 2
Next articleVolunteer Doctors-Cyprus on humanitarian mission arrive in Romania

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros