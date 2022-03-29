Temperature on the rise, but also fine dust in the air

As the temperature in Cyprus will be on the rise in the next three days fine dust is also on the forecast, the Meteorological Service said on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be cloudy and with possible isolated light showers in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to rise to 21 C inland and coastal areas.

No showers are on the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and the temperature will be gradually rising. But some cloud is on the cards along with fine dust in the air.

Moreover, the temperature on Friday is expected to rise to above the average for the season’s level. Specifically it will rise to 27 C inland and in coastal areas.