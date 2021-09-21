Teleworking to solve problem of traffic

The civil servants union PASYDY sees many benefits from teleworking so in a letter to the Finance and Labor Minister is asking for the relevant implementation in the civil service.

The trade union’s request comes as a continuation of the efforts taking place to implement this measure in the private sector.

In its letter, PASYDY noted that teleworking in the civil service would contribute to the efforts of modernizing the service and of solving the problem of traffic. The trade union added that during the lockdown it was proven that civil servants have the ability to work methodically and without any difficulties while any problems encountered have since been resolved.

It is also noted that the flexible forms of employment have a positive impact on the society since they contribute to the balance of family and professional lives.