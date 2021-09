The Skali Aglantzias Amphitheater in Nicosia will host the “Autumn Night Melodies” on Wednesday, September 29. The guests will enjoy the enchanting voice of Fotini Darra in collaboration with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

They will perform some of the most beautiful songs of the Greek and international repertoire under the direction of the leading conductor Andreas Tselikas.

When Wednesday, September 29

Where Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia

Tickets €25