Teenager with stolen motorcycle in critical condition

A 19-year-old motorcyclist riding a stolen motorbike was critically injured in a road accident on Makarios Avenue in Limassol on Wednesday afternoon.

And his 18-year-old ride pillion was also injured but not seriously, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred after the motorcycle collided with a car driven by a 44-year-old woman. Neither of the two young men was wearing a helmet.

The 19-year-old was taken first to Limassol General Hospital and then transferred to Nicosia General Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

During the investigation it emerged that the motorbike involved in the accident had been reported stolen on Tuesday.