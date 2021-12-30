NewsLocalTeenager who accidentally shot dead his father while hunting sent home

Teenager who accidentally shot dead his father while hunting sent home

Police have released and sent home the teenager who on Wednesday accidentally shot dead his father while the two were out hunting near Limassol’s Souni-Zanatzia area after an assessment by a state psychiatrist.

Dead is high school teacher Antonis Charilaou, aged 45, from Limassol, who was on a hunting excursion with his 17-year-old son. He died instantly after being shot in the head.

The teenager who was in a state of shock after the fatal accident was reportedly given medication and discharged pending the investigations.

Witnesses said the young man was crying and calling for help from other hunters in the area after he tried to shoot a partridge but hit his father instead.

Those who heard him and rushed to the scene of the accident immediately notified the police.

By Annie Charalambous
