Teenager wanted for stabbing at Pournara migrant camp-PHOTO

Police have released the photo of a 15-year-old Somali boy wanted in connection with the stabbing early on Thursday of another teenager at the migrant reception centre in Pournara, Nicosia.

The alleged attack on the 17-year-old boy who is Nicosia General Hospital in critical condition took place a few minutes before 2am, police also said.

Farah Hassan Farah reportedly fled the scene after the assault which was preceded by clashes on Wednesday afternoon between youths housed at the camp.

They had attacked each other over a “totally insignificant reason” that began at the facility’s basketball court. Riot police had to be called in to restore order.

Authorities said 35 irregular migrants suffered minor wounds during the altercation.

The camp houses about 2,500 people – despite having an official capacity of 800 – many of whom are from African countries.

Police said they published Farah photo on their website under wanted persons and asked anyone with any information to contact Nicosia CID on 22802222 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on 1460.