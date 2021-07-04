NewsLocalTeenager released over Trachypedoula-Kelokedara blaze, two others remanded

Teenager released over Trachypedoula-Kelokedara blaze, two others remanded

 

A 15 year old teenage boy, arrested yesterday in connection with a fire at the Trachypedoula-Kelokedara area of Paphos on Wednesday, was released without charges.

Two other young men, 18 and 22, arrested on Friday as suspects in various fires that broke out in eastern Paphos over the past week, including Trachypedoula were remanded in custody for five days.

They are being investigated based on eye witness accounts and other evidence, but they are blaming each other, saying that setting fires was payback against police for a number of traffic fines.

By Constantinos Tsintas
