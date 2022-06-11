NewsLocalTeenager on moped suffers serious injuries in accident

Teenager on moped suffers serious injuries in accident

25-year-old killed in buggy car road accident

 

A teenager was seriously injured in the Larnaca district this morning when his moped collided head on with a vehicle driven by a 31 year old.

The 16 year old was rushed to the Larnaca General Hospital and he is being treated for a shoulder fracture.

According to the latest police report, the second accident involving a moped on the same day, happened at 7.30 on a road in the Athienou community.  The moped is owned by a relative.

The Athienou police station is investigating the cause of the accident.

By Constantinos Tsintas
