News Local Teenager breaks coronavirus quarantine to go to football practice

A 16 year old who had been tested positive for coronavirus violated his stay at home quarantine to go to football practise, police spokesman Christos Andreou told state radio on Friday.

As a result, 45 fellow players of the teenager and six of the football club’s coaches are now quarantined at home, added Andreou.

The 16-year-old who was diagnosed with the virus on August 7 has been reported and will face the consequences along with his parents, the police officer also said.

The first repeat test which was carried out on August 21 was negative and, according to health protocols, a second repeat test is mandatory before the quarantine can end.  Something that the teenager had no patience or discipline for.

By Annie Charalambous
