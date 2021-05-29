Teen saved by lifeguards at Larnaca coast in rough seas

Lifeguards saved a teenager from certain death yesterday off the Castela coast in Larnaca.

According to a statement by the National Lifeguards Committee, two on duty lifeguards spotted a teenage boy calling for help as he was caught in rough seas.

They brought him ashore and administered first aid and oxygen, before he was rushed to the Larnaca General for treatment.

‘Yet again, inexperience and misjudgment of swimming ability, coupled by bad weather, almost proved a fatal combination’, the lifeguards said and stressed the need for caution at sea.