Techno Habits with Chris Liebing on March 24

Techno Habits Nicosia welcomes the German living legend Chris Liebing and invited everyone to join them for the ultimate party experience and party like never before.

There will be a stellar night as Chris Liebing will take you on a sonic journey between darkness and light.
Alongside Chris Liebing, the local heroes Alex Tomb, Argy K, Aristodemos and Cidirilk will participate.

Let’s shape the future.
When Thursday, March 24 at 10 pm
Where Ktima Camelot
Infoline: 7000 0420
Tickets: Resident Advisor
Due to Covid19 Health Safety Protocols:
• A Negative Rapid Test (not longer than 15hrs) must be presented on door

