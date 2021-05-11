Technical problems at COVID-19 Vaccination Portal resolved, says Ministry

More technical issues were faced by the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal on Tuesday but were resolved a few hours later, it was announced by the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy.

The Ministry said that technical issues affected the speed of the portal, which opened at 07:30 on Tuesday for those aged 27-28.

However, these were resolved and the portal is now operating smoothly and citizens can book appointments.

The Deputy Ministry said that a total of 7,000 appointments were booked by 11am. The portal will remain open until 2000.