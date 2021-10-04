NewsLocalTechnical problem at CYTA affecting several services

Technical problem at CYTA affecting several services

It seems that a technical problem has emerged at CYTA lines today and as a result there is a general problem affecting several services.

According to the company spokesman Lefteris Kyriakou for the time being the problem lies with the processing of calls but it is expected to be solved soon since all the company’s technicians are focusing on that.

It must be noted that so far the lines of the Ambulances, of the Fire Service and of the Electricity Authority are not operating.

For Ambulances the public can use phones 99212349 or 99884808 or 99536341, for emergencies.

For the Fire Service 99257245.

