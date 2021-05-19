Technical Committee on Health to discuss uniformity of COVID measures at crossing points

The bicommunal Τechnical Committee on Health will hold a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the need for uniformity in measures at crossing points in Cyprus, Greek Cypriot co-president of the Committee Leonidas Phylactou told the Cyprus News Agency.

He said that the members will discuss how common measures will be applied at crossing points based on epidemiological figures and criteria. According to Phylactou, the Greek Cypriot side tabled certain suggestions last month and wants to hear the suggestions by the Turkish Cypriot side, so that a joint decision can be taken.

He clarified that the Committee will present the decision to the leaders of the two communities who will make the final decision.

The crossing points in Cyprus remain closed because of the pandemic. Movement is allowed for certain cases based on certain conditions (education, health issues, work etc) and people need to show negative tests often.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

The Bi-Communal Technical Committees were established by the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities under the auspices of the United Nations, to address issues that affect the day-to-day life of people, by encouraging and facilitating greater interaction and understanding between the two communities.