NewsLocalTechnical Committee for Health discusses criteria for reopening of crossing points

Technical Committee for Health discusses criteria for reopening of crossing points

The bicommunal Technical Committee for Health is holding meetings during which it discusses the re-opening of the crossing points on the basis of scientific criteria as a result of the COVID19 pandemic.

Greek Cypriot Head of the Committee, Leonidas Phylactou told CNA that the Technical Committee holds meetings on the issue “and what we are discussing at the moment is to introduce epidemiological criteria.”

He added that epidemiologists from both sides also took part in their last meeting.

“We have brought in experts from both sides so that we can see if there are common criteria that allow the gradual opening of the crossing points,” he said, noting that this is not a roadmap with dates, since it all depends on the epidemiological criteria.

“We have held meetings and during the last one we brought in experts from both sides and we will meet again to see if criteria can be applied  that will allow the opening and under which conditions,” he continued.

Concluding, he said that they will meet again as soon as possible to discuss more details when the experts from each side have assessed the situation.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleCypriot students now opt for Cyprus Universities due to Brexit
Next articleMaybe some relaxations regarding number of people in churches for Easter

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros