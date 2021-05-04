NewsLocalTechnical Chamber submits proposals for mountainous Troodos region's rejuvenation

Technical Chamber submits proposals for mountainous Troodos region’s rejuvenation

A package of measures and proposals submitted by the Cyprus Technical Chamber (ETEK) before the Town Planning Department aim towards the rejuvenation of mountainous Troodos region, Philenews reports.

ETEK’s head Constantinos Constantis said it is about time rural decline is reversed, and this is something that needs more than just the support of its inhabitants. In fact, bold measures are needed and this is what the Chamber aimed at through its proposals.

New actions and policies based on the specificity of each area make up the submitted package which also adopts positive provisions of local plans already under review, he added.

Constantis also said the proposals were prepared by an ETEK team of experts on the occasion of the President’s declared intention on a development push for Troodos’ mountain communities.

Three basic conditions behind the successful realization of ETEK’s rural development vision are the following:

—Achieving consent of all affected parties

—The establishment of the necessary institutional and management framework for the effective implementation of new policies

—The implementation of innovative practices as regards methodology, policy design and implementation

 

By Annie Charalambous
