Teams Ruff and Fluff playfully compete at the 18th Puppy Bowl

The cuteness that is the ‘Puppy Bowl’ is returning for its 18th year on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13).

This year’s show will feature a record 103 puppies. In addition, there are nine pairs of puppy siblings, with 51 shelters from 23 different states represented.

While producers aim to entertain, the main goal is to raise awareness about pet adoption.

At the end of each break, puppies currently available for adoption will be shown during the program.

The three hour special will be streamed on discovery+ and on air on the U.S. network Animal Planet.