Teachers turned into protesting parents’ punching bags

The implementation of the government’s new measures, including protective masks for children 6 and over, aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19 was full of incidents in some primary schools.

Even though the majority of parents complied with the measures after a decision for a one-hour strike was cancelled some parents reacted, orally attacking directors of schools and in some cases even attempted to attack them physically. The Police was called in certain cases to calm down the situation.

Among the most radical reactions was the placement of an explosive device at the district office of the Education Ministry at Franklin Roosevelt Avenue in Limassol.

The Education Ministry denounced the radical incidents, referring to an unfair targeting of teachers.

