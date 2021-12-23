Teachers’ trade union refers to “very serious” problems at schools

In an announcement, the teachers union OELMEK referred to various “very serious” problems at schools noting that dynamic measures might be taken for their solution.
Some of these problems are:
- The new system of appointments
- The employment for an unlimited period of time
- The need to increase the permanent positions
- The evaluation of the new programs
- Laboratories not taking place despite provision in curricula
- Educational problems in certain classes.
- The large number of students
- The need for air condition units in classes