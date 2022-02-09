NewsLocalTeachers say situation in schools 'tragic' due to 'test to stay' measure

Teachers say situation in schools 'tragic' due to 'test to stay' measure

Following the implementation of the ‘test to stay’ measure in schools, teachers and the Health Ministry are exchanging fires. The teachers’ administrative board will meet tomorrow to examine the problems recorded due to this policy, and as noted to Phileleftheros, reaction measures are possible.

The vice president of the teachers’ union said the situation is tragic, claiming that due to the implementation of the measure, confirmed cases and close contacts have increased while teaching time is lost.

The Health Ministry, on its part, said the positivity rate among the students who participate in the program does not exceed 1.69%.

