Teachers react to government’s subsidy scheme

Distance learning begins today for students of Lyceums and Technical Schools with part of the teachers reacting to the government subsidy scheme of 200 euros for teachers who use their own computers at work.

From their home, students will connect online with their lessons through the TEAMS program. Teachers will be normally at schools apart from the ones who belong to the vulnerable groups. From their classes they will provide students with distance learning.

Regarding the government scheme of 200 euros, a large number of teachers criticized the Minister’s decisions pointing out that the funds should have been used for more essential issues like school equipment or helping students who do not have the necessary means for distance learning.

(Philenews)