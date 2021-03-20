News Local Teacher’s contract terminated after refusing to take rapid tests

Teacher’s contract terminated after refusing to take rapid tests

Rapid express COVID19 test for detection of specific antibodies to novel corona virus SARS-CoV-2 causing Covid-19. Medic, doctor applies blood from patient finger on test on mint green table.

The contract of a Technical Education teacher was terminated on Friday 20/3 by the Educational Service Committee, with immediate effect.
He is one of the teachers who refuse to provide a rapid test for their respective schools and have initiated legal proceedings against the Education and Health ministries.
According to the teachers who refuse to take rapid tests, the provisions of the Decrees (for compulsory weekly tests) issued by the ministries violate their fundamental constitutional rights.
The teachers are determined to take the matter to court.

(philenews)

By george
