Teachers ask for timely planning due to pandemic

President of the Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organization (Poed) Myria Vasiliou addressed the necessity for timely planning by the Ministry of Education, in order to begin the new school year in September without problems.

Vasiliou mentioned that school units need to be enforced further in order to be in a position to face the consequences of the pandemic, with fulfillments such as having the necessary number of teachers to allow the school year to begin smoothly.

Vasiliou also referred to the need for decisions to be made by the Ministry of Education, relating to the need to review sanitary protocols.

The President of the Department of Secondary General Education (Oelmek) Kostas Hadjisavva mentioned to Phileleftheros that appointments of contract teachers were announced yesterday and 653 people were appointed, of which 50 are appointed indefinitely.

Hadjisavva also spoke about Oelmek’s request to increase permanent work positions, a matter which is to be brought to the Parliamentary Education Committee.

Additionally, Oelmek will bring forward the matter of semester exams for Lyceums and Technical School students.