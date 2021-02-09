News Local Teacher who refused to have rapid test fined 300 euros

Teacher who refused to have rapid test fined 300 euros

Upon the students’ return to school, some teachers refused to undergo a rapid test and as a result they were not allowed to go into the schools. The Education Ministry is dealing with the issue.

Speaking during a noon program on ANT-1 radio, the President of the teachers’ trade union referred to the case of a teacher. who went to the Police to complain because he was not allowed to enter the school, due to the fact that the did not bring a negative rapid test.

Not only his complaint was not accepted but the police fined him 300 euros because he refused to have a rapid test.

In total, eight teachers have so far refused to have a rapid test.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Teacher who refused to have rapid test fined 300 euros

