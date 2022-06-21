NewsLocalTeacher to face disciplinary action for non-compliance with orders about rapid tests

Teacher to face disciplinary action for non-compliance with orders about rapid tests

A teacher will appear before the Educational Service for a disciplinary action due to the fact that he did not comply with the orders and instructions regarding a weekly test for Covid-19 in February 2021.

In a posting, the teacher, Solon Antartis, spoke about vindictive petty politics by the relevant minister.

It is reminded that the issue emerged when teachers were forced on the basis of decrees to bring a negative test for Covid-19 in order to go to work. Antartis described the obligatory nature as violation of human rights and for one week he was not allowed to go to school due to the fact that he did not bring a negative test. So, the disciplinary action against him was prepared.

By gavriella
Previous articleCypriots sensitive to poverty and climate change
Next articleSafe, credit card stolen in Paphos district

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros