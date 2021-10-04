Teacher suspected of sexually harassing student to appear before court

NewsLocalTeacher suspected of sexually harassing student to appear before court

A teacher who seems to have sexually harassed a student in her school in Larnaca on 29 September, will today appear before the Larnaca District Court for issuance of a detention order.

The incident was released last week after DIKO lawmaker Christos Orphanides posted it on social media and asking the Education Ministry to proceed with the necessary actions.

As Police spokesman Christos Andreou said, a complaint was filed last week, a minor girl gave a testimony and after evaluating the testimony we proceeded with the arrest of a person as suspect. The suspect will today be led to the Larnaca District Court.

The spokesman noted that cases involving minors are very sensitive and are handled with care. Testimonies are taken in special areas and at a place and time when the minors feel comfortable.

