Teacher suspected of sexually harassing student suspended for three months

Following a request by the Education Ministry, the Educational Service Commission suspended for three months a teacher suspected of sexually harassing a student. Speaking to the state broadcaster, the president of the Commission said the decision was made to facilitate police investigations.

He noted that depending of the outcome of the police investigation, the Educational Commission will decide its further actions.

By gavriella
