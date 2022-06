This morning a 47-year-old teacher filed a complaint with the Larnaca CID, saying that he had been attacked by an unidentified person who seems to have pointed a gun at him.

As he told the Police, early in the morning, he had parked his car at the school parking place. An unidentified hooded man with a wig approached him holding an object the teacher said was possibly a gun.

The teacher ran toward the school, while the hooded person escaped on foot.

Investigations continue.