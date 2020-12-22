Teacher preying sexually on minors to stand trial on Jan 22, suspended from work

A week after his arrest a 54-year-old educator from Nicosia was ordered to stand trial on January 22 in connection with attempted preying sexually on minors. As well as sending obscene messages through a social media platform.

The suspect was also suspended from teaching, with school authorities expressing surprise over the developments. He was above any suspicion, insiders told Philenews on Tuesday.

The arrest preceded a report about a chat he had with a minor on a social platform during which the suspect was trying to arrange a meeting for sex purposes.

Members of the sub-directorate combatting cybercrime had entered the suspect’s house and confiscated six computers, 21 portable electronic data storage units, three mobile phones, one mobile phone, a tablet and 15 hard disks for data storage.

Nicosia District Court ordered the 54-year-old to deposit €3,000 in cash as collateral and another €5,000 as bank guarantee, while a decree was issued prohibiting him from approaching the minor he was communicating with from a certain distance.