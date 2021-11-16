Taxi explodes outside Liverpool hospital

CCTV captured the moment a taxi exploded outside a hospital in the northern English city of Liverpool on Sunday (November 14).

The explosive device that blew up the vehicle was carried on board by a passenger, police said on Monday (November 15).

They added that officers are treating the blast as a terrorist incident.

The video shows the taxi exploding shortly after arriving outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, before a man gets out of the car and starts running away.

Police said they believed they knew the identity of the passenger, who was killed by the explosion, but could not disclose it.

The driver managed to escape from the vehicle but was injured and and received medical treatment, but has since been released from hospital.

The explosion engulfed the taxi in flames just before 11 a.m. (1100GMT), as a Remembrance Day service to commemorate war dead was being held at nearby Liverpool Cathedral.

Three men aged 29, 26 and 21 were arrested on Sunday, and Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson of Counter-Terrorism Policing Northwest said on Monday another man aged 20 had been arrested.