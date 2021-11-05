Tax payers pay over €61 million so far for rapid/PCR Covid tests

Tax payers in Cyprus have paid over €61 million so far for rapid and PCR coronavirus tests in a bid by the state to contain its spread.

Nonetheless, some designated clinical laboratories tried to get in a fraudulent way an additional €400,000 from the state from what they were entitled to.

This is what Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Christina Yiannaki on Thursday told the House Audit Committee.

She explained that some lab owners were actually ‘bullying’ the Ministry to get paid even though the invoices had not been thoroughly reviewed. And that after the thorough review the amount of 400,000 had to be deducted.

“It is not the first time the public sector has fallen victim to attempted fraud,” she said.

“We still remember the case of the mobile unit carrying out Covid-19 tests in the heart of Limassol city as well as in its port area and in a mountainous community within the district. And all at the same time,” she added.