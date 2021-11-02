Tatar sends letter to European Commission about halloumi

Regarding the European Commission’s decisions on halloumi cheese, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar sent a letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, raising objections to the way the EU handled the Protected Designation of Origin and the Green Line regulations for Halloumi. Citing a series of reasons, Tatar said the pseudostate is unable to adjust to the new facts, hinting that the deal favors the Greek Cypriot side and criticizing even the independent body controlling the process of manufacturing halloumi.

Tatar specifically took issue with the company chosen to carry out the inspections, Limassol-based Bureau Veritas Cyprus Limited, which has been tasked to conduct PDO inspections throughout Cyprus, with the internationally-accredited inspection body being responsible for ensuring that producers respect the traditional recipe.

But Tatar says Bureau Veritas has not reached out for an agreement with the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce.

Tatar reportedly told von der Leyen he was concerned and called on her to weigh in on the issue so that farmers in the north would not be left out, pointing to European decisions back in 2004 when the European Council was “determined to put an end to the isolation of Turkish Cypriots.”