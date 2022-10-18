VINO VENTURE: Wine Tasting Tour (from Nicosia) on October 20

Taste of CyprusWineVINO VENTURE: Wine Tasting Tour (from Nicosia) on October 20

Explore Cyprus Villages & Wineries with a Local – Full Day including Meze Lunch & Wine Tasting
A guide from the team will pick you up from the pick-up point and you’ll be driven around the Troodos mountain villages to visit carefully selected wineries stopping for lunch to feast on a selection of Cypriot dishes and enjoy a full meze spread.
You will visit 4 family-owned wineries, and learn about the wine-making process and Cypriot indigenous grape varieties with 20+ wines for tasting. Includes samplings of the world-famous wine Commanadaria.
In a nutshell:
– Tour rural villages and stop for lunch to enjoy a full traditional meze
– 4 award-winning wineries with 20+ wines for tasting
– Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way
– Opportunity to buy traditional products at fantastic prices
– Includes transport, all tastings, meze lunch and drinks.
When Thursday, October 21 from 9 am to 5 pm
FB Page
Info 96 645396
Full Day Trip costs €98 per person
