VINO VENTURE: Wine Tasting Tour (from Nicosia) on October 20

Explore Cyprus Villages & Wineries with a Local – Full Day including Meze Lunch & Wine Tasting

A guide from the team will pick you up from the pick-up point and you’ll be driven around the Troodos mountain villages to visit carefully selected wineries stopping for lunch to feast on a selection of Cypriot dishes and enjoy a full meze spread.

You will visit 4 family-owned wineries, and learn about the wine-making process and Cypriot indigenous grape varieties with 20+ wines for tasting. Includes samplings of the world-famous wine Commanadaria.

In a nutshell:

– Tour rural villages and stop for lunch to enjoy a full traditional meze

– 4 award-winning wineries with 20+ wines for tasting

– Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way

– Opportunity to buy traditional products at fantastic prices

– Includes transport, all tastings, meze lunch and drinks.

When Thursday, October 21 from 9 am to 5 pm

FB Page

Info 96 645396

Full Day Trip costs €98 per person Thursday, October 21 from 9 am to 5 pm96 645396