Masterclass & Wine Tasting of Xinomavro at Novinophobia on November 12

A thoughtfully prepared masterclass of Xinomavro wines and blends is waiting for you on of November 12. The masterclass will include the presentation by Oenologist Marinos Demetriou, platters to share and below Xinomavro wines for tasting:
- Markovitis 2017, Naousa
- Estate Fountis 2017, Naousa
- Kali Riza 2017, Amyndeo
- Epilegmenos Reserve Tsandali 2016, Rapsani
- Mikro Ktima Titos 2019, Goumenissa
- Fourth Dimention Kehris 2019, Xinomavro Blend
Cost per person: €30
When Saturday, November 12 at 7 pm
Where Novinophobia, Limassol
Location
Info 25 255913
Tickets
FB Page
Where Novinophobia, Limassol
Location
Info 25 255913
Tickets
FB Page
Event by Novinophobia