Masterclass & Wine Tasting of Xinomavro at Novinophobia on November 12

A thoughtfully prepared masterclass of Xinomavro wines and blends is waiting for you on of November 12. The masterclass will include the presentation by Oenologist Marinos Demetriou, platters to share and below Xinomavro wines for tasting:

Markovitis 2017, Naousa

Estate Fountis 2017, Naousa

Kali Riza 2017, Amyndeo

Epilegmenos Reserve Tsandali 2016, Rapsani

Mikro Ktima Titos 2019, Goumenissa

Fourth Dimention Kehris 2019, Xinomavro Blend

Cost per person: €30

When Saturday, November 12 at 7 pm

Where Novinophobia, Limassol

Info 25 255913

