All About Wine: 6-week Wine Course with George Kassianos starting on October 31

Are you a wine lover and want to learn more about it? Do you want to be an informed and knowledgeable consumer? Are you planning to start a Wine Collection?

The next Wine Course launched by the Cyprus Wine Society starts on October 31 and will take place every Monday evening for 6 weeks in a row. The course is designed to help you enjoy wine and understand the differences between various kinds of wine. You will learn about wine production and how various factors, such as climate and bottle size, impact the outcome. Tannins, acidity, residual sugars and storage – every aspect is important. By the end of the course, you will know many useful things about wine.

The lessons are designed for the complete beginner upwards. This Wine Course will make you an accomplished ‘blind taster’, able to assess the quality of the Wines, all in a fun, social and enjoyable environment. During the course, you will taste more than 36 foreign and Cypriot wines.

A certificate will be presented during the last lesson. There will be a mini-reunion including students from the 2021 Wine Course.

