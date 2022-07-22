Wine Friday: Kolios Cabernet Sauvignion 2016

You are invited to the wine tasting. The wine of the week is KOLIOS CABERNET SAUVIGNION 2016. The tasting will take place in the wine bar THE CELLAR located in the centre of Paphos.

You will have a chance to enjoy a glass of wine for FREE by showing on your gadget or in printed form the QR code, which can be obtained by following this link and texting the host.

Wine description

6 years aged. 14% alc. Deep ruby colour.

Nose: smooth cherry, pepper, vanilla.

Palate: high acidity, chewing tannins; strong and full body wine.

Red fruit start and long warm chocolate finish.

Outstanding CS from mountain Statos-Agios Fotios village in Paphos district. 4,3 out of 5.