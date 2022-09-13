Taste of CyprusTastes of Cyprus. "To Kipriakon" Tavern in Limassol Marina

Tastes of Cyprus. “To Kipriakon” Tavern in Limassol Marina

At the Limassol Old Port, and overlooking the endless blue, «To Kipriakon», showing respect to the original recipes and the pure, traditional ingredients, suggests unusual gastronomic creations, evolving the flavors and utilizing contemporary cooking methods.

The tavern “To Kipriakon” was created through the strong desire to honour the tradition of Cyprus cuisine, drawing flavours from the past and reintroducing them into modern times.

Location Limassol Old Port, 3042
Info & Reservations 25 101555
Tastes of Cyprus. Dragon's Nest (Folia tou Drakou) in Pentakomo village

By Lisa Liberti
