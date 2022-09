In the Almyra hotel, next to the sea, overlooking the beautiful port of Paphos, and among bougainvillaea trees, one can find «Ouzeri», an outdoor restaurant with traditional decoration.

Create your own meze choosing from a rich selection of dishes, or choose from the menu (à la carte). Evenings become more enchanting with live music played by renowned musicians, while every Sunday evening rebetiko lifts the mood.

Location

Info/Reservations 26 888741

FB Page