Tastes of Cyprus. “Karatello” Tavern in Limassol

Overlooking the majestic Medieval Castle in the heart of the old town of Lemesos, adjacent to the Carob Mill Museum, Karatello manages to create a perfect amalgamation of the classic and the modern.

Capturing the ambience of an old-fashioned and welcoming tavern, Karatello serves traditional, innovative meze dishes. Create your own meat or fish meze combination or enjoy our popular fixed meze. A choice from our à la carte selection is also a tasty option. Our well-known locoumades are a must as the final touch to any meal!

