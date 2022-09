At the picturesque village of Kakopetria, the authentic family tavern «Ais Giorkis» serves grilled food and meze, made of seasonal ingredients from the Cypriot and the Cretan cuisines.

Customers love the snails, the saganaki and the Cretan «antikristo», while the homemade orange pie served as a dessert steals the show.

Location

Info & Reservations 22 923600

