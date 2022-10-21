Solea Valley Farmers Market at “The Mills” on October 30

Solea Valley Farmers Market will take place on October 30. Choose local, chemical-free, sustainable agriculture and support the local community! Among the olive trees you will find:

local seasonal fruits and vegetables

local olive oil and wine

local artisans

handmade goods

kids’ activities and workshops

food and drinks for sale

live deejays and soundsystem with High Station Sound

Local artisans who would like to participate can contact the organisers before October 23, as available stalls are limited.

When Sunday, October 30 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where The Mills

