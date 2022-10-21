Taste of CyprusSolea Valley Farmers Market at "The Mills" on October 30

Solea Valley Farmers Market at “The Mills” on October 30

Mark
Mark

Solea Valley Farmers Market will take place on October 30. Choose local, chemical-free, sustainable agriculture and support the local community! Among the olive trees you will find:

  • local seasonal fruits and vegetables
  • local olive oil and wine
  • local artisans
  • handmade goods
  • kids’ activities and workshops
  • food and drinks for sale
  • live deejays and soundsystem with High Station Sound

Local artisans who would like to participate can contact the organisers before October 23, as available stalls are limited.

When Sunday, October 30 from 11 am to 6 pm
Where The Mills
Location
FB Page

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article
Barbed wire across Cyprus’ buffer zone does little to stem irregular migrants’ influx

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros