Tastes of Cyprus. Militzis Restaurant in Larnaca

The restaurant is located on the seafront near to Larnaca fort giving wonderful views of Larnaca bay. The menu consists of mainly traditional Cypriot meals that have been cooked for several hours in clay ovens. In addition to a large selection of local and international beers, wines and spirits.

The homemade sheep yoghurt, village salad, dolmades and pilaf made amazing starters, followed by kleftiko. Large cuts of meat served with salad, fresh bread and potatoes – the portions can be shared!

Where Piale Pasha 42 6026 Larnaca, Cyprus

Location

Info & Reservations 24 655867

