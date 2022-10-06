Taste of CyprusLocal FoodTastes of Cyprus. Militzis Restaurant in Larnaca

Tastes of Cyprus. Militzis Restaurant in Larnaca

рр
рр

The restaurant is located on the seafront near to Larnaca fort giving wonderful views of Larnaca bay. The menu consists of mainly traditional Cypriot meals that have been cooked for several hours in clay ovens. In addition to a large selection of local and international beers, wines and spirits.

The homemade sheep yoghurt, village salad, dolmades and pilaf made amazing starters, followed by kleftiko. Large cuts of meat served with salad, fresh bread and potatoes – the portions can be shared!

1m
лдд

ооо

F

Fff

Where Piale Pasha 42 6026 Larnaca, Cyprus
Location
Info & Reservations 24 655867
FB Page

Tastes of Cyprus. “A. Makris” Family Restaurant in Moniatis

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article7th International Beer Tasting (OctoberTest) in Nicosia on October 18-20
Next articleCalifornia family kidnapped on Monday found dead, Sheriff says

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros