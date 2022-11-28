Taste of CyprusMaratheftiko Day Celebration: Dinner at Dionysus Mansion on November 29

Maratheftiko Day Celebration: Dinner at Dionysus Mansion on November 29

Wine
Wine
Official Maratheftiko Day Dinner in Lımassol!
Celebrate International Maratheftiko Day with wine tasting, food pairing and exploring the wine menu.

Dinner

A special menu was created to complement the Maratheftiko Wines and celebrate the wine day.
A big selection of Marhatheftiko Wines from all over Cyprus will be available to pair your dishes and enjoy the celebration.
***
Dionysus Mansion is a Fun & Gourmet Restaurant that specialises in Cypriot & Greek Cuisine with a modern twist!
When Tuesday, November 29 from 8 pm to 11 pm
Where Dionysus Mansion, Limassol
Tickets
Location
FB Page
Price: 45 Euro per person.
Hurry up as the seats are limited!
By Lisa Liberti
Previous article
Solea Valley Farmers Christmas Market on December 4
Next article
Iran rejects U.N. investigation into protests – spokesperson

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros