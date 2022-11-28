Maratheftiko Day Celebration: Dinner at Dionysus Mansion on November 29

Official Maratheftiko Day Dinner in Lımassol!

Celebrate International Maratheftiko Day with wine tasting, food pairing and exploring the wine menu.

A special menu was created to complement the Maratheftiko Wines and celebrate the wine day.

A big selection of Marhatheftiko Wines from all over Cyprus will be available to pair your dishes and enjoy the celebration.

Dionysus Mansion is a Fun & Gourmet Restaurant that specialises in Cypriot & Greek Cuisine with a modern twist!

When Tuesday, November 29 from 8 pm to 11 pm

Where Dionysus Mansion, Limassol

Price: 45 Euro per person.

Hurry up as the seats are limited!