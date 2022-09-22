Cyprus Varieties in Magnum Format: Wine Tasting in Limassol on September 24

Taste of CyprusCyprus Varieties in Magnum Format: Wine Tasting in Limassol on September 24

You are invited to taste and discuss five Cyprus wines in Magnum Format with a platter to share on Saturday, September 24. The tasting will take place indoors in a relaxing atmosphere with like-minded people who know and appreciate good wines.

The discussion will be coordinated by Oenologist Marinos Demetriou.

Varieties which will be offered during the tasting:

Morokanella 2020, Aes Ambelis
Xynisteri Oak Aged 2019, Nelion
Ofthalmo 2019, Nelion
Maratheftiko 2018, Ezousa
Giannoudi 2018, Gerolemo

When Saturday, September 24 at 7 pm
Where NoVinoPhobia, Makariou III &, Stilianou Lena, Limassol 4003
Price €20.00 per person

By Lisa Liberti
