Cyprus Varieties in Magnum Format: Wine Tasting in Limassol on September 24

You are invited to taste and discuss five Cyprus wines in Magnum Format with a platter to share on Saturday, September 24. The tasting will take place indoors in a relaxing atmosphere with like-minded people who know and appreciate good wines.

The discussion will be coordinated by Oenologist Marinos Demetriou.

Varieties which will be offered during the tasting:

Morokanella 2020, Aes Ambelis

Xynisteri Oak Aged 2019, Nelion

Ofthalmo 2019, Nelion

Maratheftiko 2018, Ezousa

Giannoudi 2018, Gerolemo

When Saturday, September 24 at 7 pm

Where NoVinoPhobia, Makariou III &, Stilianou Lena, Limassol 4003

FB Page

Price €20.00 per person

Please reserve your seat following the link